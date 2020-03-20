>East Central Regional Libraries Closed
All East Central Regional Library locations are closed until further notice. For more details, please check their website and social media channels (if you have their sites/pages bookmarked, please remember to refresh at each visit as they will be posting updates with developing news): https://ecrlib.org/, https://www.facebook.com/ecrlmn/.
>Chisago County Senior Center Closed
The Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch, will remain closed through March 31 due to the issues surrounding the coronavirus.
>Wild River Chapter Postpones March 31 Program
The Wild River Chapter of the National Audubon Society has postponed its March 31 “Climate Action - The Most Important Steps We Should Take” program featuring J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director of Fresh Energy who was to speak at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming. They hope to reschedule in the fall.
>Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Dinner Rescheduled
The Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Fundraising Dinner and Dance originally scheduled for March 28 at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center (505 Spirit River Drive, Cambridge) has been postponed until May 16.
>Sons of Norway March Meeting Canceled
The Sons of Norway Rumelva Lodge has canceled its March 26 meeting held at the Isanti County Historical Society in Cambridge due to the coronavirus.
>Spaghetti Dinner at Christ the King Postponed
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus are canceling the Spaghetti Dinner they had planned for Saturday, March 21 at their Parish Hall. They will reschedule at a later time.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries Canceled
The Braham Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham and Isanti Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti have been canceled.
>Rush City Community Garden Meeting Canceled
The Rush City Community Garden meeting scheduled for March 25 has been canceled.
>North Branch Special Ed Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Saturday, March 21
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. You do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
Sunday, April 19
>East Terrace Cooperative Open House
East Terrace Cooperative (2155 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge), will hold an Open House from 1-3 p.m. Cookies and coffee served. Three different style of units will be available for showing. East Terrace Cooperative is a cooperative senior living for those 55 and older. Call for tours: 763-552-0709. For more information visit www.eastterracecooperative.com.
