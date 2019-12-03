The High 48s

The High 48s will perform on Dec. 6 at Common Ground in Cambridge.

Common Ground Concerts presents an evening of seasonal bluegrass music with The High 48s at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The church is located at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.

Since forming in northeast Minneapolis in 2006, The High 48s have been making music that combines the soulful sound of classic bluegrass with a modern attitude. They’re a band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today, and one of the few who can find an overlooked bluegrass classic in a song by M. Ward or the Clash then throw down hard on a standard by Bill Monroe.

All are welcome to join for a wonderful evening of fantastic music. Light refreshments will be served in the lobby prior to the concert.

Online presale tickets are $12.50 each; tickets at the door are $15. Purchase tickets at https://commongroundconcerts.brownpapertickets.com.

Load comments