Common Ground Concerts presents an evening of seasonal bluegrass music with The High 48s at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The church is located at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
Since forming in northeast Minneapolis in 2006, The High 48s have been making music that combines the soulful sound of classic bluegrass with a modern attitude. They’re a band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today, and one of the few who can find an overlooked bluegrass classic in a song by M. Ward or the Clash then throw down hard on a standard by Bill Monroe.
All are welcome to join for a wonderful evening of fantastic music. Light refreshments will be served in the lobby prior to the concert.
Online presale tickets are $12.50 each; tickets at the door are $15. Purchase tickets at https://commongroundconcerts.brownpapertickets.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.