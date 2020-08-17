Common Ground Concerts is excited to launch their 2020-2021 concert season with a performance by Jay Walter and the Rectifiers, a critically acclaimed Twin Cities blues band.
Come hear them on the outdoor stage at North Folk Winery on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available presale only, online at Showtix4u.com. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the total number of tickets will be limited to just 50.
Bringing lawn chairs is recommended for the best seating options. They have some seating, but it’s best to bring your own. North Folk Winery is located at 43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris, and can be reached at 651-674-7548.
Jay Walter and the Rectifiers
With one foot firmly entrenched in ‘50s Chicago blues, and the other planted in the roots stew that is Memphis, Jay Walter and the Rectifiers aim to satisfy. Consisting of some of the best roots/blues musicians the Twin Cities has to offer, the Rectifiers never fail to deliver.
“The Rectifiers draw material from the Chicago masters but also look to the early melding of gospel, rock-a-billy, blues, and country that can be found in the early Sun and Excello recordings. The personnel behind Jay’s harp varies, but the lineup is guaranteed to be top notch.” - Minnesota Blues Society
