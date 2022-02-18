Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Nate Campion of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Inc. with the 2021 CENTURY 21 Quality Service Producer award.
This national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21® affiliates who receive a significant return rate on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a property.
“The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Nate’s dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of his clients,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Inc.
Campion has six years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the CENTURY 21 System since 2016.
“Receiving the Quality Service Award allows me to demonstrate even further to my clients that my commitment and dedication to their satisfaction during the real estate transaction is real and taken very seriously,” Campion said.
“The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Nate Campion who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “As we celebrate their accomplishments, we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
About CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc.
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Inc. is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand.
