It can be so easy, when seeing the news, to imagine that hunger and violence are issues far from home. In reality, these problems are unfortunately universal and never far from your front door.
At Family Pathways, a local nonprofit, they see this reality every day in the families who seek support from their food shelves and domestic violence programs. The hidden tragedy of our community is the “kid next door” who is scared or hungry, and whose experience remains invisible.
In the Family Pathways service area alone (Central Minnesota and Polk County Wisconsin) the number of children who qualify for school meal assistance would fill the Xcel Energy Center 2.5 times. That’s 51,400-plus children in households of four with an annual income of $34,450 or less. 37,400 children in their service area alone have witnessed and/or experienced physical or emotional abuse at home.
Family Pathways is able to help only a fraction of these children each year, serving about 6,500 local kids each year.
These are not kids in some far away place, these are the kids you see in your neighborhood every day. These are kids you have a chance to help. From providing food to supervising visits with separated parents to offering shelter from violence, their work - with your support - makes a difference in the lives of kids in our community.
On Aug. 31, Family Pathways will be hosting a 24-hour digital event to raise money in support of the services that ensure their local youth are healthy, safe, and well. Commit to Kids Giving Day is an investment in the services Family Pathways provides for youth in East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. To be part of Giving Day and to make an impact on the lives of kids in our community, visit www.FamilyPathways.org/CommitToKids.
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to standing by the side of our neighbors since 1978.
