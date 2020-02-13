Fortunately, most Americans will never have to experience the trauma of combat. Those military veterans who have been on the battlefield, will be forever changed by the experience.
Combat often leaves physical, mental and emotional wounds. It also leaves spiritual wounds. We must learn to deal with spiritual issues with spiritual tools. Whether your spiritual wounds are from the Vietnam War or a deployment in the war against terror just two months ago, healing is available.
REBOOT Combat Recovery is a 12-week, faith-based course that teaches combat veterans how to find healing from their spiritual wounds. Participants say that, “It helped me in ways I didn’t even know I needed healing.” “We are not damaged goods; we can be healed, if we just ask.”
REBOOT Combat Recovery course will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at River Valley Christian Church, 37126 Highway 65 NE; Stanchfield, (just 3 miles north of Cambridge). Classes will start at 6 p.m., with dinner and childcare available. The course is open to combat veterans and their spouses. Registration is required. To register, visit rebootrecovery.com. Call Tom Bakke at 763-228-0883 for more information. “You have nothing to lose, but your pain.”
