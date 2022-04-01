Once the Olympics ended last summer, Grace McCallum had to prepare for a new challenge.
That challenge? College.
The Isanti native enrolled at the University of Utah, whose Salt Lake City campus is more than 1,200 miles from home. But her college adjustment has involved more than taking new classes, washing her own clothes and living away from home, because she competes for the school’s nationally ranked gymnastics team, which is known as the Red Rocks.
So far, so good, McCallum said.
“College has been amazing – I love it here,” she said. “I’m able to experience so many new things, it has been very cool. It’s been fun to be independent.
“And it’s been a good mental break from elite gymnastics. Elite is so draining, mentally and physically.”
Best of all, the adjustments are going well both in school and in gymnastics.
“It has been a little stressful managing classes and gymnastics,” McCallum said. “You have to make sure you’re getting enough studying done, and you have to stay on top of things. It’s been a learning experience for me. But I’ve really enjoyed it.”
A NEW CHALLENGE
Grace McCallum did not spend much time worrying about college this past summer.
Instead McCallum spent her time in Toyko, competing in the Olympics as a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad. She played an important role on the unit that claimed a silver medal in the women’s team competition.
Then in the fall McCallum took part in the “Gold Over America” tour led by Simone Biles. After that, McCallum made the transition from elite gymnastics to college gymnastics.
“The skill level is high in college, but it’s a little lower than elite gymnastics,” McCallum said. “The biggest difference, though, is that college gymnastics is about ‘perfection’ while elite gymnastics is about ‘difficulty.’ And that’s quite a change.”
McCallum explained that, in elite competitions, judges do look at how clean a routine is, but the focus is on how difficult the routine is. By comparison, judges in college competitions focus on eliminating form breaks on the different elements of a routine.
“I have the skills, but the challenge in college is to make the skills look perfect,” she said. “Some people think it’s easier to compete in college as opposed to elite because the skills are easier, but it’s not.”
McCallum said college gymnastics includes another type of pressure: Competing for others rather than just yourself.
“In college, you have to reach a certain score for the team,” she said. “You’re competing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”
But do not misunderstand: McCallum said she enjoys the “team” atmosphere of college gymnastics.
“It’s fun because the environment is so amazing,” she said. “You have the support of an entire team, and to have everyone cheering you on is so cool. It’s been a change to be part of a team environment, but it’s a good change.”
So in some ways, the stress in college gymnastics is as great, if not greater, than it is for elite gymnastics.
“Gymnasts are perfectionists, so when you don’t do something perfectly, you can get down on yourself,” McCallum said. “So it can be a little more stressful. And the stress also comes from being part of the team, and letting the team down when you don’t do something perfectly.”
But McCallum and her Red Rock teammates handled that pressure exquisitely at the Pac 12 Championships.
ANOTHER TEAM TITLE
This year the Pac 12 championship, which took place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, was a wide-open affair, as four of the league’s eight gymnastics schools entered with a 5-2 record in conference competition.
So while the Red Rocks were ranked fourth among Division I teams around the country, winning a title was not a foregone conclusion.
“We knew the other teams were talented, too,” McCallum said. “We thought the team that was more determined to win would actually win the meet.”
It did not help that Utah stumbled out of the gate, struggling with the vault and landing in third place after the first rotation.
But Amelie Morgan posted a 9.90 to lead off on the bars, and McCallum followed with a perfect 10.0 score. By the end of the event, the Red Rocks were in first place.
“We had a little bit of a rough start in vault,” McCallum admitted. “But we told one another that we were here to fight for one another. So we just let vault go and focused on doing our best.
“It was just what we needed, to get on a roll with bars. I think some of the girls were a little stressed, but I wasn’t worried. This team has so much talent, so much potential. So those two scores helped us relax a little bit.”
The Red Rocks maintained their lead through the beam, then McCallum posted a 9.95 on the floor exercise to lead her team to a 198.000 score that clinched its second straight Pac 12 title.
“It’s been rewarding to watch the team have success,” McCallum said. “It’s been great to see our hard work in the gym pay off.”
The hard work definitely paid off for McCallum, whose perfect score on the bars was tops in the meet, while her 9.95 on the floor earned a share of the title in that event. And her 39.675 all-around score was second only to fellow Olympian Jade Carey of Oregon State.
McCallum was named All-Pac 12 first team in all four individual events and the all-around, joining Carey as the only athlete so honored.
Now McCallum and her teammates prepare for the NCAA regionals. Utah is seeded fourth in the country and will be the top seed in the Seattle region, which will be held at Alaska Airlines Arena starting Thursday, March 31.
The goal for the Red Rocks is to advance to the NCAA Division I Championship, which will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth April 14-16.
“What we did in the league meet is a confidence booster entering the regional,” McCallum said. “Getting a score of 198 is harder in the postseason than it is in the regular season. And we know we have so much we can improve on, some uncharacteristic mistakes. So this should help us moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.