Army Reserve Col. Paul Rahm has retired from the U.S. Army Reserve after serving honorably for 30 years. Rahm was last serving as the chief nurse and deputy surgeon with 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), Gillem Enclave, Georgia.

Rahm is the husband of Karen Rahm of Maple Grove, and a 1982 graduate of Cambridge High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1988 from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

