Kelly Spratt, president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, has been named vice president of Operations at Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
He fills the position formerly held by David Joos who has been named the new president of Abbott Northwestern. Spratt began in his new role on April 25.
In his new role, Spratt will oversee perioperative services, ancillary, support services and facilities at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He will also have a significant role overseeing the design and commissioning of their new critical care and surgical tower which will be constructed on the hospital campus over the next few years.
“Kelly has provided exceptional leadership to the teams at Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center the past three years. Additionally, the support he has provided to Allina Health Corporate Security and Emergency Management has had a positive impact across the entire organization,” said Sara Criger, senior vice president, Operations and Acute Care Services for Allina Health. “We are so pleased that his leadership will further benefit our teams and those we serve through our advanced programs at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.”
“I am honored to have been selected to help provide leadership at Allina Health’s flagship hospital,” Spratt said. “Abbott Northwestern Hospital has embarked on a major growth and modernization project that includes the new Central Utilities Plant and the coming Critical Care and Surgical Pavilion. I am excited to continue being part of our organizational commitment to redefine health care and working with the team to transform Abbott Northwestern’s patient facilities to provide care for the next 50 years—in a neighborhood we’ve called home for more than 140 years.”
With Spratt’s departure from Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, Josh Shepherd, Director of Operations at the two hospitals has been selected as the interim president of both hospitals there while a search for Spratt’s permanent replacement is conducted.
