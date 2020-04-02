The city of Isanti declared a local state of emergency during an emergency meeting of the Isanti City Council held March 25.
Mayor Jeff Johnson and Council Members Paul Bergley and Steve Lundeen attended in person, while Council Member Jimmy Gordon attended the meeting via conference call. Council Member Dan Collison was absent due to illness.
Johnson read, in part, the local declaration of a state of emergency:
“The city of Isanti is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic ...
“WHEREAS, response and support to affected individuals, communities, medical systems, businesses and government has caused significant impact to the City of Isanti. ...
“WHEREAS, the City Council consents to the declaration of a local emergency and declares that the local emergency will continue in effect until federal or state action declaring an end to the state of emergency for this locality or subsequent determination by the Isanti City Council.
“WHEREAS, the City Council agrees with the Mayor’s determination that in-person meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, and other Commissions and Boards of the city of Isanti are not practical or prudent due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, Emergency Executive Order 20-01. The City Council extends the authority of all city public bodies to conduct public meetings pursuant to and in compliance with Minnesota Statute, Section 13D.021 until such time as the presiding officer of each body determines, in consultation with the city administrator, that it is no longer impractical or imprudent for the respective public body to resume in-person meetings.”
City Administrator Josi Wood noted all public meetings for the city will be held utilizing GoToMeeting.com. She explained agendas will be posted on the city’s website, www.cityofisanti.us, and on the city’s Facebook page. She said at the top of each agenda will be a website listed that the public can utilize to view and comment at the city council meetings; there will also be a phone number and code people can utilize as well. All council meetings are also videotaped and posted on YouTube.
“City staff has been working diligently for the past several weeks in planning, preparing and operating in reaction to the COVID-19 crisis,” said a press release from the city of Isanti. “On March 17, 2020, the City Council approved the City’s Emergency Management Director and City Administrator to operate under the City’s Emergency Management Pandemic Plan. This Emergency Declaration will allow the City of Isanti to continue planning the emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis as well as authorizing further collaborative planning with partners outside of the city: Isanti County Emergency Management, Isanti Fire District, Allina Health etc.
“Steps and processes the city will use moving forward are mapped out in the Isanti Emergency Management and Homeland Security Response Plan. The city council, our staff and first responders are prepared and ready to operate the city in defense against the COVID-19 virus.”
Wood addressed what the city is doing differently.
“In terms of staffing, we are staggering staff shifts that can do so; for example in the public works facility and the police department and in city hall. We are also doing it in a way that sometimes they can work from home and may come in depending on what functions they are providing,” Wood said. “It is to make sure that we have the critical staff that we need here to do what we need to do. And to be honest, we have such phenomenal staff, things I don’t think are going to miss much of a beat, if at any. Things are going really well. We have a really good thought-out plan on how to make sure that we not only get critical services done, but the daily services and functions as well. So we have staff who were given that capability to work remotely. So if they are not physically in here to keep the separation between different staff members, they have the ability to continue to work.”
Wood said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is regularly updating its website under the emergency preparedness link and on its Facebook page.
Wood noted the city has delayed water shut offs and residents won’t experience late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wood said even though Isanti City Hall is closed to the public, the public can still call City Hall or email city staff to get any questions answered.
“My main concern was we have a little over 6,000 residents that we have to keep safe, well and secure,” Johnson said. “Even though the governor did make the stay at home, shelter policy today at 2 p.m., I don’t want to gloat anymore than Ms. Wood did, but we were ahead of everybody. And it’s just because, we care, all of us in the room.”
Wood clarified the city is operating in emergency response planning.
“We are in the emergency response planning; we have implemented that plan, but we have not implemented the emergency operations center, which is kind of that next phase,” Wood said. “But we are in the emergency planning, the operations plan, where we’re doing for sure critical services, have a little bit limited staff for some other things and so on.”
Johnson clarified the city is not authorizing anything more restrictive than the state.
“As far a city level goes, we are just implementing this to make sure, it’s closer to home, so to speak, in making sure that our residents, our families, our staff, everybody is safe, secure and essentially we don’t get sick,” Johnson said. “But if it hits here at home, we’re giving them the authorization to react to it and do what is necessary without having to run back to council.”
Wood noted the Isanti Municipal Liquor store is currently operating at its normal hours and following all recommended health guidelines, but the public is encouraged to watch the Isanti Municipal Liquor Store Facebook page for any changes to its hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.