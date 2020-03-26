We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
With both the Chisago and Isanti county government centers, as well as Cambridge, Isanti, Braham and Rush City city halls closed to the public, conducting government business has changed.
All government entities have posted on their websites and/or Facebook pages that they will try their best to accommodate requests from the public, working with them over the phone or by email.
Currently, as of March 23, North Branch City Hall remained open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the public is encouraged to visit the city’s website and Facebook page for changes or updates. As of March 23, there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chisago County.
Another essential service that is closed to the public, but remains in business, includes both the Chisago and Isanti county sheriff’s offices.
“Our buildings are for the most part locked down day to day, so we have just locked the jail building off to the public,” said Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk.“Also only dispatchers are allowed in dispatch, and same for jail and jail staff.”
Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen said the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution they can to keep all of their employees and their inmates safe.
“The COVID-19 virus is a health pandemic that the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is taking very seriously. We’ve made numerous changes, basically in all of our divisions, to limit the exposure and risks to our employees as well as the public,” Thyen said. “Like with our dispatch center, we do our best to keep as much distance between them as possible. We have numerous stations so when we have two on, they’ll work at stations that are further apart. With our communications center, we’ve limited actually who can enter the center, so they are not taking any visitors or anything like that. In our jail, and in our communications center, we’ve definitely stepped up our cleaning practices and disinfecting after shifts and midway between shifts, all those different types of things as well.”
As for keeping their patrol deputies safe, Caulk and Thyen said their deputies will call a complainant or victim first if they feel it’s an issue that can be addressed over the phone.
“We are limiting what medicals we respond to. We are still patrolling, taking calls, making arrests when needed,” Caulk said. “If a deputy does call you rather than stopping at your house, that is for everyone’s welfare in social distancing, but we are running as we always do.”
Thyen said his deputies are using universal precautions when dealing with the public.
“Some of the things our deputies are doing is calling complainants and victims in a lot of instances before responding. If they are not in progress calls, our deputies will call them to learn more about it,” Thyen said. “They are also practicing social distancing with other employees, the public, anybody. They also have personal protective equipment issued to them to use in situations that they feel it’s necessary. In reality, we are doing our best to do everything we can to keep our deputies healthy. They have a lot of contact with people, we don’t want to pass it to one another. We are telling our employees that if they’re not feeling well, we are not having them report to duty.”
Both Chisago and Isanti county jail nurses are monitoring their inmates closely for any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“If an inmate were to become sick we would isolate them; we screen inmates as they are arrested,” Caulk said. “We have our jail nurse monitoring everyone very close.”
Thyen said new inmates are separated from other inmates when they are first brought to the jail.
“We are instructing our inmates to practice social distancing. We are doing our best to limit their contact with each other. New arrestees are placed in quarantine; we are keeping new arrestees separate from everybody else as well as from each other. We then monitor them for a period of time for any type of symptoms,” Thyen said. “We are doing that for all our inmates in general as well; our jail nurse will monitor them for symptoms. We’ve increased our cleaning and sanitation procedures in the jail. As a sheriff, that’s one of the areas that we’re very concerned; that we don’t have the virus break out in our facility.”
As far as visiting with inmates, both the Chisago and Isanti county jails are not allowing in-person visits.
“We have closed the jail to visiting per Department of Corrections rules,” Caulk said. “Phones/texting systems are all up and running to call and communicate with inmates.”
Thyen encouraged anyone from the public who wishes to communicate with an inmate to set up an account online at inmatecanteen.com.
“We did close our public safety center lobby last Tuesday. Public visitors aren’t allowed to enter into our lobby to enter our video visitation area, but digital inmate visitation can be done from the public’s home via the website inmatecanteen.com,” Thyen said. “The public can go to that website, set up an account, and they are able to visit inmates that way. Inmates also have other ways of contacting family such as using phones, text messages, they have that technology as well. All of our other professional type visits that come into the jail are being done with non-contact.”
Both Caulk and Thyen have directed their deputies to take into consideration the fact that deputy registrar and driver’s license offices are closed to the public.
“My office is using officer discretion on violations that people may have with expired tabs or driver’s licenses,” Caulk said. “I cannot tell you you can drive with an expired driver’s license or with expired tabs, but we understand it may be the only way to get where you need to go.”
Thyen said his deputies understand what the public is going through during this pandemic.
“In general, there’s actually numerous different services that are no longer available during this emergency, pandemic. Our deputies are taking all those things into account and into consideration when dealing with the public,” Thyen said. “This is unprecedented time, not only is that one thing, but we’re dealing with other types of situations too. But we definitely have an understanding of what the public is going through. They definitely take that into consideration and will take things on a case-to-case basis.”
Caulk encouraged the public to stay vigilant and educated.
“Please hang in there, there is not a play book for this,” Caulk said. “We ask you keep calling in all suspicious activity and follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of all don’t listen to rumors that will just create more anxiety.”
Thyen said the mission of the sheriff’s office remains the same.
“In general, our mission hasn’t really changed, but how we carry out that mission has,” Thyen said. “Obviously we want to ensure all of our employees remain healthy, that’s one of our top priorities, because it’s imperative we remain healthy so we can be there for the public in a time of emergency. It’s unprecedented times for some of the stuff we are dealing with; everything is changing so rapidly.”
Overall the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is determined to protect and serve its constituents.
“As your sheriff, I want you to know that our mission hasn’t changed. We are here to protect and defend the citizens of this great county. While the mission hasn’t changed, the way we carry out that mission has. We don’t know how long this will last. We don’t know how bad it may get. But know that we are doing everything we possibly can think of to keep you, our families and us safe from the coronavirus,” Thyen said. “When we took an oath to protect and defend, fighting against a virus wasn’t what we were thinking about. Yet this profession has a way of throwing the unexpected at us. Whatever the enemy is, visible or invisible, criminal or corona, we will be on the frontline doing what needs to be done. We work in this county. We live in this county. Our children go to the schools in this county. We aren’t going anywhere. When this is all said and done, we will enjoy going back to the way of life we all remembered. We will win.”
