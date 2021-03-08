Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre is thrilled to be back on stage once again in the Performing Arts Center.
And, for the first time since January 2020, they have the opportunity to perform before a live theatre audience. They are also hoping to have the live stream option.
The Spring 3Act, “Auntie Mame,” is deep into the rehearsal process in preparation of the in person performances scheduled on April 16, 17 and 18. More information to come about the live stream performance.
Based on the 1958 movie starring Rosalind Russel and the book by Patrick Dennis - the story line is fast paced and funny. The 2021 cast and crew of “Auntie Mame” are a group of dedicated theatre students who are working really hard to bring their best performances to stage.
Their “Auntie Mame” story goes like this ... In spring of 2020 they were rehearsing this very same show, and were only three weeks from the performance dates when everything came to a halt. The stage became dark and the CIHS theatre ghostlight was lit. They have remained hopeful that they would be able to bring this very fun show to stage.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale on March 22, and will be available thru www.showtix4u.com. The live performances will have seating restrictions - and there are only 150 seats available for each performance. Questions? Contact the Director at cihstheatre@c-ischools.org or call the ticket booth, 763-689-6466.
Cast of Characters of “Auntie Mame”
AUNTIE MAME: Aidan Lester
NORAH MULDOON (Young Patrick’s caretaker): Rachel Watson
PATRICK DENNIS, as a boy: Tucker Mulder
ITO (House Butler): Elijah Porter
VERA CHARLES (Mame’s best friend): Jillian Edblad
OSBERT (party guest): DJ VanHout
RADCLIFFE (party guest): Caleb Terry
RALPH DEVINE: Caiden Gerhardson
BISHOP ELEFTHAROSEES (party guest): Molly Siedlecki
LINDSAY WOOLSEY (Mame’s long time friend): Evan Goebel
MS. WALDO, a paper hanger: Katelyn Willits
MR. BABCOCK (Mame’s conservative banker): Ari Carlile
ALICE LINDEN, (Theatre Scene the stage manager): Hailey Treichel
THEATRE MANAGER (Theatre scene): Maisie Gartner
A MAID (Theatre performer): Rachel Watson
BUTLER (Theatre performer): Elijah Porter
LORD DUDLEY (Theatre performer): Ben Huisenga
SHOPPER (in Macy’s Store): Ari Carlie
WOMAN (in Macy’s Store): Katelyn Willits
The SHOPPER’S children (Macy’s Store): Logan Bartelt
MRS. LOOMIS, a floor-walker (Macy’s Store): Molly Siedlecki
BEAUREGARD JACKSON PICKETT BURNSIDE: Caiden Gerhardson
COUSIN JEFF (at the Fox Hunt): Tyler Gustafson
COUSIN FANN (at the Fox Hunt): Jillian Edbad
SALLY CATO MACDOUGAL (at the Fox Hunt): Kaci Coffman
EMORY MACDOUGAL (at the Fox Hunt): Evan Goebel
MOTHER BURNSIDE (at the Fox Hunt): Hailey Treichel
FRED, a groomer At the Fox Hunt, groomer): Ben Huisenga
SAM, another groom: Logan Bartelt
HUNTSMAN (Fox Hunt, blows the horn): DJ VanHout
DR. SHURR, a vet (at the Fox Hunt): Caleb Terry
PATRICK DENNIS, a young man: Tyler Gustafson
AGNES GOOCH: Molly Siedlecki
BRIAN O’BANNION: Elijah Porter
GLORIA UPSON: Kaci Coffman
DORIS UPSON: Hailey Treichel
CLAUDE UPSON: Caleb Terry
PEGEEN RYAN: Maisie Gartner
MICHAEL DENNIS: Logan Bartelt
Student Tech Team: Jade Eastling, Jessie Coplin, Jesse Jorgenson, Logan Johnson, Marilyn Malnar, Noelle Nelson, Reid Stevenson, Rachel Scott.
Director/Producer: Viva Anderson.
Assistants to the Director: Jeff Edblad, Olivia Lindberg.
Scenic Designer: Tim Anderson.
Assistants in Design: Barrett Anderson, Hanni Carlile, Tom and Lori Dimitry.
Costume Design: Chris Quist.
Sound Engineer: Scott Niederkorn.
