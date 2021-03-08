Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre is thrilled to be back on stage once again in the Performing Arts Center.

And, for the first time since January 2020, they have the opportunity to perform before a live theatre audience. They are also hoping to have the live stream option.

The Spring 3Act, “Auntie Mame,” is deep into the rehearsal process in preparation of the in person performances scheduled on April 16, 17 and 18. More information to come about the live stream performance.

Based on the 1958 movie starring Rosalind Russel and the book by Patrick Dennis - the story line is fast paced and funny. The 2021 cast and crew of “Auntie Mame” are a group of dedicated theatre students who are working really hard to bring their best performances to stage.

Their “Auntie Mame” story goes like this ... In spring of 2020 they were rehearsing this very same show, and were only three weeks from the performance dates when everything came to a halt. The stage became dark and the CIHS theatre ghostlight was lit. They have remained hopeful that they would be able to bring this very fun show to stage.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on March 22, and will be available thru www.showtix4u.com. The live performances will have seating restrictions - and there are only 150 seats available for each performance. Questions? Contact the Director at cihstheatre@c-ischools.org or call the ticket booth, 763-689-6466.

Cast of Characters of “Auntie Mame”

AUNTIE MAME: Aidan Lester

NORAH MULDOON (Young Patrick’s caretaker): Rachel Watson

PATRICK DENNIS, as a boy: Tucker Mulder

ITO (House Butler): Elijah Porter

VERA CHARLES (Mame’s best friend): Jillian Edblad

OSBERT (party guest): DJ VanHout

RADCLIFFE (party guest): Caleb Terry

RALPH DEVINE: Caiden Gerhardson

BISHOP ELEFTHAROSEES (party guest): Molly Siedlecki

LINDSAY WOOLSEY (Mame’s long time friend): Evan Goebel

MS. WALDO, a paper hanger: Katelyn Willits

MR. BABCOCK (Mame’s conservative banker): Ari Carlile

ALICE LINDEN, (Theatre Scene the stage manager): Hailey Treichel

THEATRE MANAGER (Theatre scene): Maisie Gartner

A MAID (Theatre performer): Rachel Watson

BUTLER (Theatre performer): Elijah Porter

LORD DUDLEY (Theatre performer): Ben Huisenga

SHOPPER (in Macy’s Store): Ari Carlie

WOMAN (in Macy’s Store): Katelyn Willits

The SHOPPER’S children (Macy’s Store): Logan Bartelt

MRS. LOOMIS, a floor-walker (Macy’s Store): Molly Siedlecki

BEAUREGARD JACKSON PICKETT BURNSIDE: Caiden Gerhardson

COUSIN JEFF (at the Fox Hunt): Tyler Gustafson

COUSIN FANN (at the Fox Hunt): Jillian Edbad

SALLY CATO MACDOUGAL (at the Fox Hunt): Kaci Coffman

EMORY MACDOUGAL (at the Fox Hunt): Evan Goebel

MOTHER BURNSIDE (at the Fox Hunt): Hailey Treichel

FRED, a groomer At the Fox Hunt, groomer): Ben Huisenga

SAM, another groom: Logan Bartelt

HUNTSMAN (Fox Hunt, blows the horn): DJ VanHout

DR. SHURR, a vet (at the Fox Hunt): Caleb Terry

PATRICK DENNIS, a young man: Tyler Gustafson

AGNES GOOCH: Molly Siedlecki

BRIAN O’BANNION: Elijah Porter

GLORIA UPSON: Kaci Coffman

DORIS UPSON: Hailey Treichel

CLAUDE UPSON: Caleb Terry

PEGEEN RYAN: Maisie Gartner

MICHAEL DENNIS: Logan Bartelt

Student Tech Team: Jade Eastling, Jessie Coplin, Jesse Jorgenson, Logan Johnson, Marilyn Malnar, Noelle Nelson, Reid Stevenson, Rachel Scott.

Director/Producer: Viva Anderson.

Assistants to the Director: Jeff Edblad, Olivia Lindberg.

Scenic Designer: Tim Anderson.

Assistants in Design: Barrett Anderson, Hanni Carlile, Tom and Lori Dimitry.

Costume Design: Chris Quist.

Sound Engineer: Scott Niederkorn.

