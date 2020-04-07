Cambridge-Isanti High School advances to the State Economics Challenge competition after a team of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics and current events.
The four students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Breanne Schoen, will compete against other high schools in the championship held April 1, 2020 remotely.
The team from Cambridge-Isanti High School competed in the David Ricardo division of the Minnesota Economics Challenge, a division for students in general and/or introductory courses in economics.
The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
Economics Challenge began in 1986. In 2001, the competition became a national program with more than 10,000 students competing across the country in the National Economics Challenge.
Minnesota’s Economics Challenge program prepares students to apply their classroom knowledge and learning to test their economic understanding and reasoning abilities, equipping them to be creative problem-solvers and leaders in and out of the classroom.
Distance Learning Resources – MCEE is here to support teachers during the pandemic who are now engaged in distance learning.
The variety of online, independent learning, and/or special education resources included at mcee.umn.edu will be updated on an ongoing basis, so be sure to check back periodically.
About the Minnesota Council on Economic Education
Established in 1961, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit organization housed at the University of Minnesota with a mission to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy.
MCEE accomplishes this mission by teaching teachers, engaging students, and reaching communities. MCEE is an affiliate of the national Council for Economic Education (CEE), and as a leading state council with almost 60 years of service to Minnesota, MCEE is well placed through collaborative partnerships with public and private entities to fulfill its mission, www.mcee.umn.edu.
