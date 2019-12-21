Christmas Promise

The Sanctuary Choir of Cambridge Lutheran Church is presenting a cantata, The Christmas Promise, this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 8:45 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The public is welcome to attend.

The Christmas Promise presents the full Christmas story using classic Christmas hymns, readings and narration to explore the meaning of the arrival of the child in the manger.

It includes three movements: an Advent movement, a Christmas night movement and a third movement celebrating what the arrival of the Christ child means to the world.

Directing the Sanctuary choir is Aaron Knudsvig, founder and director of Play Inc.

The cantata lasts approximately one hour. The church is located at 621 Old Main St. N., Cambridge.

