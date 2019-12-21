The Sanctuary Choir of Cambridge Lutheran Church is presenting a cantata, The Christmas Promise, this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 8:45 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The public is welcome to attend.
The Christmas Promise presents the full Christmas story using classic Christmas hymns, readings and narration to explore the meaning of the arrival of the child in the manger.
It includes three movements: an Advent movement, a Christmas night movement and a third movement celebrating what the arrival of the Christ child means to the world.
Directing the Sanctuary choir is Aaron Knudsvig, founder and director of Play Inc.
The cantata lasts approximately one hour. The church is located at 621 Old Main St. N., Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.