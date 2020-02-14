The Chisago Lakes-North Branch FIRST Robotics Team is in full swing and putting the pieces together for their competitive robot that needs to shoot goals and hang.

Team leader Jewel Korkowski said, “The team is committed to tackling the difficult tasks this year and going for it.”

To achieve that goal, the team has split into small groups with each group working on one piece and then putting it together in the next two weeks.

Team 3038 will be competing at Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota the last weekend in March.

