Chisago Lakes Baptist School kids read a whopping 89,928 minutes outside of school during three weeks in January and happily wore pajamas in celebration of “I Love to Read” month. Top row (from left) Michael Elliott, school administrator, Kennedy Antoine, Ellie Lee, Franklin Jewson, Lincoln Jewson, and Joanne Miller, CLBS librarian. Front row (from left) Thea Peterson, Henry Manske, Otto Burmeister, Ava Burmeister and Lydia Brink. Not pictured is Willa Reemtsma.

