An adult male from Chisago County has died after colliding with a stopped dump truck in Sunrise Township.
According to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 13, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a passenger car versus dump truck crash on Keystone Avenue, north of 400th Street in Sunrise Township.
The initial crash investigation indicates a passenger car collided with a stopped dump truck that was awaiting clearance to turn into a driveway off Keystone Avenue.
The driver of the passenger car was the only occupant in his vehicle and was flown from the scene by Life Link III to Hennepin Health (HCMC- Minneapolis) in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at Hennepin Health the male was pronounced deceased.
The deceased is an adult male Chisago County resident. His name is being withheld at this time as family informs relatives. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team and the Minnesota State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Inspections Team. No further specifics are currently available.
Assisting agencies included: Minnesota State Patrol, North Branch Police and fire departments, Lakes Region EMS, Life Link III and Chisago County Public Works Department.
