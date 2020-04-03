Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Friday, April 3, 2020, that a Chisago County resident has died from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). While the County expresses its sympathy to the family and friends for their deeply personal loss, this further reinforces the need to work harder to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We believe that the individual contracted the virus through community spread. Public health wants to remind the community that there is proof that social distancing prevents COVID-19 deaths.
"There is mounting evidence that social distancing is working and the community can do this together," said Public Health Administrator, Courtney Wehrenberg. "At this time, this is the best way to prevent transmission and severe outcomes like today's unfortunate development."
As of Friday, April 3, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed four positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The newest active case is in their 60s and is currently hospitalized.
