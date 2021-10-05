Dear Editor:

Chisago County Relay for Life and American Cancer Society would like to thank everyone who donated to the Luminary event on Aug. 18, 2021, at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church.

The sponsors of the event were Anderson Koch Ford -North Branch, Reider Machine – North Branch, Plastics Products – Lindstrom, Center City Fire Dept., Lindstrom Fire Dept., PSCU – Parkland, FL, Forest Lake Lions Club, North Branch Lions Club, Neighborhood Bank, Cartech Inc, and Rush City Lions Club. With your donations we almost doubled our goal.

The donations will be over $35,000 to help cure cancer. Thank you to all the volunteers and teams - Butterflies of Hope. Tom’s Team, Illuminated Immanual, North Branch Legion Family, Zion Lutheran Church – Chisago City, Chisago Lake Lutheran Church – Center City, Jerry Vitalis, Karen DeMorett, Matt Silver and Chisago County Press.

We were a small group of people that worked together to make a difference in the fight against cancer. If you would like to be a part of this amazing group you can follow us on www.relay.org/chisagomn.

Jill Behnke, Chairperson

Chisago County Relay for Life

