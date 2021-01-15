Press releases provided by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources
Clean Water Fund projects in Chisago County received four grants totaling more than $1 million for water quality improvements that will ultimately benefit Comfort Lake; East Rush, West Rush and Goose lakes; the St. Croix River and Lake St. Croix.
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved 37 Clean Water Fund grants for 2021 totaling $12.3 million.
The Chisago County grants, awarded to the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District and the Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District, include:
• $354,600 for Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District phosphorus reduction projects affecting Little Comfort Lake, which, in turn, is projected to achieve reductions needed for Comfort Lake to be removed from the impaired waters list.
• $250,000 for Chisago SWCD phosphorus and sediment reduction projects affecting the St. Croix River and Lake St. Croix.
• $250,000 for Chisago SWCD to implement phosphorus-reduction projects targeting three nutrient-impaired recreational lakes: East Rush, West Rush and Goose.
• $200,000 for Chisago SWCD phosphorus reduction projects in the Sunrise River watershed affecting Lake St. Croix.
Find details, including links to all grant awards, in the December news release: http://www.bwsr.state.mn.us/bwsr-awards-123-million-clean-water-fund-grants
The Clean Water Fund receives 33% of the sales tax revenue generated by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, which voters approved in 2008.
