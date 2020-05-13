Press release provided by Chisago County
The Chisago County Board of Commissioners, in coordination with the County’s Auditor-Treasurer, took action at the May 6 Chisago County Board of Commissioners meeting to provide temporary relief to residents and businesses that have been impacted by the economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The County Board acted to abate penalties associated with late payment of property taxes through July 15, 2020. In doing so, the County Board recognized that, as a result of unemployment, lost or reduced wages and the loss of business income, prompt payment of property taxes may be a major economic pressure for many county residents and businesses come this May.
Minn. Stat. § 279.01 allows for a County Board, with the concurrence of the County Treasurer, to abate penalties for late payment of property taxes. The County acted to abate penalties for late payment until July 15, 2020. The abatement excludes property taxes for personal property, State assessed utility and railroad properties and property taxes paid by escrow.
Although penalty has been waived, the due date for all property payments remains May 15, 2020. Penalty will be waived for those that are unable to pay by the May 15 due date. All payers are encouraged to pay by May 15. Payments can be made by mail, online at https://gis.chisagocounty.us/chisago_tax/, or by the drop box outside of the Chisago County Government Center. At this time, due to the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order, the Chisago County Government Center remains closed to the public, so payments cannot be dropped off in person.
For additional information contact County Administrator Chase Burnham at 651-213-8877 or email at Chase.Burnham@chisagocounty.us.
