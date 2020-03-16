At this time the Chisago County Government Center will remain open for business during regular business hours. However, in response to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, Chisago County is discouraging all non-essential visits to the Chisago County Government Center at this time.
Chisago County is actively trying to do our part to respond to the emerging public health threat. We are encouraging sick employees to stay home, and we are offering flexibility with their work schedules. We ask that you please be patient as some services may take longer than normal due to limited staffing levels.
All employees have been asked to take extra precautions and to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and the appropriate cough/sneezing etiquette. County staff is working hard to routinely clean frequently touched surfaces in the Government Center; countertops, restrooms, doorknobs, for the public and our staff.
