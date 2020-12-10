Press release provided by Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
On Friday Dec. 4, Sgt. Kyle Puelston, of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, was working a Towards Zero Deaths traffic enforcement shift.
At about 10:30 p.m., Puelston was completing a traffic stop near the intersection of St. Croix Trail and Hemmingway Avenue in North Branch. His squad was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pick-up truck. Puelston was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released for his injuries.
The driver of the Ram was identified as Jessica Anne Kepner. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. She is currently being held at the Chisago County Jail and formal charges are expected to be filed this week.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and is investigating the crash portion of the incident. The North Branch Police Department also responded and is investigating the DWI and arrest portion of the incident.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, and surrounding agencies, remain committed to keeping our roadways safe for all to drive on.
