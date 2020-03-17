At this time and for the foreseeable future the Chisago County Board of Commissioners will not have a Citizen’s Forum at the County Board of Commissioner meetings beginning on Wednesday, March 18, at direction of the County Board chair. The elimination of Citizen’s Forum, where the public convene in the Board Chambers is an appropriate measure.
The Board feels it is imperative to take any and all reasonable steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19 for our community. Currently, every county department is taking extra steps to limit all unnecessary direct contact with others and the public, however, Chisago County remains committed to providing services to Chisago County.
Chisago County Board Chair Ben Montzka signed the following resolution declaring a local emergency in Chisago County on March 17:
WHEREAS, Chisago County is experiencing the COVID-19 Pandemic: and
WHEREAS, response and support to affected individuals, communities, medical systems, businesses and government has caused significant impact to the county as a whole: and
WHEREAS, subject matter experts have determined that protective measures must be undertaken to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and activity will be beyond the usual resources of Chisago County: and
WHEREAS. Minnesota Statutes Chapter 12.29 authorizes the Chair of the Chisago County Board of Commissioners to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency in Chisago County valid for up to 72 hours after which an open meeting of the Board of County Commissioners will be needed to continue this Declaration: and
WHEREAS, the Chisago County Director of Emergency Management recommends that the Chisago County Board of Commissioners declare that a local state of emergency exists in Chisago County: and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Ben Montzka, Chair of the Chisago County Board of Commissioners declare Chisago County to be in a local state of emergency effective March 17, 2020 due to the ongoing and expected response to and recovery from COVID-19 and direct the County Administrator and the Director of Emergency Management to coordinate such actions and request such state and/or federal assistance as needed to protect lives and public and private property in Chisago County and the recovery of the county from the impacts of this situation to the extent practicable and allowed by the law, ordinance and charter; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that I direct the County Administrator and Director of Emergency Management to ensure a formal request for board action to be put forward to an open meeting of the Board of Commissioners as required by law.
