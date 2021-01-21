Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
Chisago County Public Health is working diligently on planning and administering the COVID-19 vaccine in a phased approach set forth by the federal government and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Currently, Chisago County officials are not accepting calls from the general public to schedule vaccine appointments at this time. Chisago County Public Health is working with employers within the identified phased vaccination groups on vaccine distribution. They will continue to work through the defined phased priority groups (as defined by MDH) with the vaccine doses that they are allotted until they are able to vaccinate the broader community who were not included in the initial vaccination phases. Priority groups do not need to contact public health to receive the vaccine, public health will contact these groups directly.
Priority groups are vaccinated by either a local health care facility or our local public health department. At this time the groups that local public health are responsible for in Phase 1a (first and second priority) have completed their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have been contacted to be vaccinated in the near future. Public Health is moving on to Phase 1a Third Priority Group at this time. Phase 1a and 1b priority groups and the vaccine providers are listed below.
Phase 1a includes:
Third Priority:
All remaining health care personnel (HCP) not included in the first and second priority groups that are unable to telework. This includes, but is not limited to: HCP that work in hospitals, ambulatory and outpatient settings, home health settings, emergency shelters, LTCF, dental offices, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health settings, correctional settings, and group homes, (administered by both local public health and local health care facility).
Phase 1b includes:
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Governor have concluded that health care systems and other vaccination partners, to include local public health, that they can provide vaccines to broader categories of Minnesotans – including Minnesotans 65 years of age and older, K-12 educators, and child care providers as soon as possible (administered by both local public health and local health care facility). However, public health can only vaccinate these groups as quickly as the vaccine gets distributed to us. At this time public health is not taking appointments for those in Phase 1b. Public health will notify and offer messaging to these populations when scheduling occurs.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine and distribution, visit the local and statewide resources below (information is fluid and is subject to change):
Chisago County Website: https://www.chisagocounty.us/
Chisago County Public Health Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChisagoCountyPublicHealth
Minnesota State COVID-19 Response Website: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/whos-getting-vaccinated/index.jsp
Minnesota Department of Health Website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/plan.html
