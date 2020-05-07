Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
It is likely our awareness of how widespread COVID-19 is in the United States represents only the tip of the iceberg.
Until widespread testing kicks in, many among us may be carrying the virus unknowingly. Still, paying attention to what information we do have is important. Public Health experts advise the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves against any threat is to stay informed with the most up-to-date and reliable information from sources that we can trust. For that reason Chisago County has developed a new resource hub for COVID-19 information and updates. This new page includes:
• COVID-19 Health Information
• Stay Informed (Chisago County Case report and MDH Situation Update).
• Community Resources (Mental Health, Food Access, Transportation Services, and Housing).
• Employment Assistance Resources.
• Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).
• Guidance Library for Businesses, Employer and Schools.
• Materials, Posters & Videos.
• Governor Walz Newsroom Page.
• Quick Links to reliable sources such as MDH and CDC.
• Press Releases by Chisago County.
This new information page will be updated frequently, and can be found online at www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information
Chisago County Public Health Nursing Staff are also available by phone for COVID-19 health concerns and questions, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-257-1300.
