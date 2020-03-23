Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
An individual in their 40s with no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is Chisago County's second confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Chisago County Health Department Administrator Courtney Wehrenberg said since both confirmed cases are considered to be "community acquired," we can assume that community spread of the virus is present within the county and surrounding areas. Every single Chisago County resident can help by staying home, limiting the number of people they are in contact with, maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, and washing their hands. Public Health officials want to emphasize that people who do not have symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19. Due to national shortages of lab testing supplies, labs are currently prioritizing most testing for people who are hospitalized, for health care workers and nursing home residents. "We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19," Wehrenberg said. "The Chisago County Health Department remains dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our residents and doing what we can to prevent further spread of the virus.”
For the latest information about the coronavirus in Chisago County, go to the Chisago County Public Health Facebook page.
