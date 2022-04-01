Chisago County 4-H volunteer Angela Tveit has received the 2022 Minnesota 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year Award. A panel of reviewers chose Tveit from an outstanding list of nominees.
Tveit’s Chisago County 4-H volunteer journey began when she and local Extension staff created a summer learning program in partnership with the local library system. During her time with 4-H, Tveit has turned new after school programs into sustainable partnerships with the local library system, and transformed creative short-term learning experiences into models for engaging new youth participants in 4-H experiences.
“Whether she is delivering multi-week STEM learning experiences for new audiences, applying her graphic design skills to the 4-H Superhero Science curriculum or trying new things as a founding volunteer in the 4-H Drone Program, Angela is constantly empowering our young people to take charge of their experiences and helping build programs that are driven by their ideas and innovations,” said Jeremy Freeman, an Extension educator in Chisago County.
The National 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer Awards recognize 4-H volunteers who show exemplary service to 4-H. The Volunteer of the Year Award is given to a person who has volunteered for 4-H for fewer than 10 years. Tveit will advance to the North Central region judging.
