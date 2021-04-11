This March, 700 youth on 171 teams from across Minnesota participated in the 4-H Project Bowl, the second largest 4-H event series of the year. 4-H Project Bowl challenges teams of three to five youth to test their knowledge on a variety of topics including dairy, dog, general livestock, horse, llama/alpaca, poultry, rabbit and wildlife conservation.
Locally, the Chisago 4-H Junior Horse Bowl team placed third overall while the Chisago 4-H Senior Horse Bowl team placed second overall.
Competitions were held virtually with divisions for both junior and senior aged teams. This year, teams worked together to answer species related questions in a trivia format. Top placing teams in dairy, general livestock, horse and poultry hope to go on to national project bowl competitions.
“4-H Project Bowl helps youth build communications skills and gain deeper knowledge in topics they find interesting,” said Amber Greeley, Director of State & County Fairs Programs. “We’re proud to have found a high-quality way to ensure youth can engage in this experience even in the midst of pandemic restrictions.”
To learn more about the 4-H Project Bowl or Chisago County 4-H, contact Jeremy Freeman, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Chisago County at 651-277-0150.
