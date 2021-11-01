Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for a Dan Patch/Youth Leadership award.
In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the MN 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.
In April, all applicants submit a 2-page resume and an 8-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of learning, leadership and service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas and within their community.
There are two divisions for the Award: 10-13th graders compete to become the Dan Patch winner, while 6-9th graders compete for Youth Leadership recognition. The younger division, Youth Leadership, is only judged on their resumes and portfolios. This year Kasey F. and Claire G. from Chisago County are in the Top 10 Dan Patch Division.
Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque.
For more information about the MN 4-H Horse Project https://extension.umn.edu/4-h-animal-science-projects/4-h-horse-project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.