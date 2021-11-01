Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for a Dan Patch/Youth Leadership award.

In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the MN 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.

In April, all applicants submit a 2-page resume and an 8-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of learning, leadership and service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas and within their community.

There are two divisions for the Award: 10-13th graders compete to become the Dan Patch winner, while 6-9th graders compete for Youth Leadership recognition. The younger division, Youth Leadership, is only judged on their resumes and portfolios. This year Kasey F. and Claire G. from Chisago County are in the Top 10 Dan Patch Division.

Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque.

For more information about the MN 4-H Horse Project https://extension.umn.edu/4-h-animal-science-projects/4-h-horse-project.

