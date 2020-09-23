Press release provided by the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office
The Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office is fielding many calls about the upcoming 2020 General Election so we wanted to provide answers to some of the common question.
• Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
• Voter Registration -
o You can check to see if you are an active Registered Voter by going to www.mnvotes.org.
o If you are not registered, you can complete the Voter Registration Application at the above noted website or complete a paper application which would need to be sent to our office.
o The deadline to pre-register for the General Election is Oct. 13.
o Voters can register at the polls on Election Day with proper proof of residence.
• Ways to Vote -
o AT THE POLLS ON ELECTION DAY – NOVEMBER 3, 2020
• All regular Polling Places will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day for in-person voting. Be assured that the cities and townships are taking extra precautions and cleaning protocols are in place. To find your polling place and get a sample ballot go to www.mnvotes.org
o ABSENTEE VOTING -
• Absentee voting begins Sept. 18, 2020 and runs through 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020.
• Many different organizations are sending out information encouraging people to vote by Absentee Ballot. If you receive multiple applications, please only submit one completed application to our office. You can submit the application via mail, fax or email.
• In-Person Absentee Voting - You can apply and complete your ballot at the Chisago County Government Center beginning Sept. 18. Absentee voting hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. We will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for absentee voting.
• By Mail Absentee voting –
• The best way to complete the required absentee ballot application is online at www.mnvotes.org
• If you prefer a paper application it can be obtained online or by requesting a copy from the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. The paper application must be returned to our office via mail, fax or email.
• Ballots will be mailed out beginning Sept. 18.
• When you receive your ballot carefully follow the instructions included with your ballot.
• Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in our office within seven days of the election to be counted.
• Ballots can be hand delivered to our office until 3 p.m. on Election Day.
• TRACK YOUR BALLOT - You can track where you application or ballot is in the process at www.mnvotes.org.
• Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office Contact Information -
o Phone: 651-213-8500
o Fax: 651-213-8510
o Email: elections@chisagocounty.us
o Mail: 313 North Main Street, Room 271, Center City, MN 55012
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.