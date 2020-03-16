Like so many authors, Aimee Bissonette has been writing since she was a child, and as the years have gone by her writing has evolved from childhood poetry to a book on legal issues for school staff, and has since focused on children’s books, with her most recent being “Do Not Rake Your Garden in Your Party Dress.”
“I have been writing stories and poems since I was little. I have a notebook that I saved from fifth grade. My teacher that year made time every day in class for us to write. Sometimes she would give us a prompt. Sometimes she would have us free write,” Bissonette said. “Every so often, she’d collect our notebooks, read them, and write comments like ‘you are a wonderful poet’ or ‘I love your writing.’ I can tell you from reading my fifth grade work, I was not a wonderful poet. But Mrs. Wilson made me believe in myself. That’s the power of a good teacher.”
As she grew, Bissonette’s writing style changed, and as an adult practicing law she wrote her first book, geared toward teachers and school administration.
“The first book I wrote was a book for K-12 teachers and administrators on the legal issues related to computers in the classroom. I was still practicing law then and worked a lot with schools on issues like copyright, cyberbullying, and social media pitfalls. The classroom experience changed tremendously when students were given access to the internet and schools had so many unanswered questions,” Bissonette said.
With the exception of her first book, all of Bissonette’s others have been for kids, and she’s loved the change.
Her newest book will be her focus at the upcoming Scout & Morgan author event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 21.
“‘Party Dress’ is an if-then picture book in which an orderly, proper little girl plans the perfect party, but her efforts to make everything ‘just so’ literally send her off on an adventure. As she becomes more and more disheveled — her pinned up hair flies free, a giant sneeze sends her tumbling, she and her dress end up soaking wet — a wild journey unfolds. The unplanned proves to be great fun,” Bissonette said. “The gorgeous paper cut illustrations by Kelly Pousette bring the story to life. She is so talented.”
The book was inspired by an online class Bissonette took that asked for students to look at writing lyrical picture books.
“I wrote the first draft of this story in an online class taught by Molly Beth Griffin, a wonderful Minnesota children’s writer. The class was ‘Writing Lyrical Picture Books,’ and was a great creativity boost during several weeks of a very cold Minnesota winter,” Bissonette said. “I think I was definitely focused on spring and its beautiful, blustery days. The if-then format of the book was something I hadn’t tried before and proved to be great fun.”
Bissonette’s plan is to bring the fun of the book to life during the Scout & Morgan author event with reading from the book, and possibly others she’s written, as well as a bit of discussion time.
“We’ll talk about writing and creating — with both the kids and the parents who come. I especially love to hear from those kids who are already crafting their own stories,” Bissonette said.
Bissonette also has a long list of books that will be following in the upcoming months.
“I have three more picture books coming out this year. In early September, I have two narrative nonfiction books with Albert Whitman: ‘Dragonfly’ and ‘The Tinaja Tonight.’ These are nature books packed with great facts — so they are good ‘read at home’ books, as well as good classroom supplements. The art in both of them is bold, colorful, and modern,” Bissonette said. “In October, my book ‘When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife In Our Snowy Woods’ will be released by Little Bigfoot Press. It’s all about the animals that are busy and flourishing in the winter — even if we don’t always see them. Erin Hourigan’s illustrations are adorable.”
For more information on Bissonette and her writings, or to follow her future publications, visit www.aimeebissonette.com.
For more information on Scout & Morgan Books, visit www.scoutandmorganbooks.com. Scout & Morgan Books is located at 114 Buchanan St. N. in Cambridge.
