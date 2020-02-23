Corporate Executive Chef and partner at PinKU Japanese Street Food in Minneapolis, John Sugimura, recently met with Pro-Start Culinary Program students at North Branch Area High School to teach students how to make Kyoto Gyoza - crescent-shaped pan-fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables.

Students were taught how to make authentic Japanese dumplings and, of course, were able to taste their delectable creations.

Sugimura is also working with Taher staff this week to create an open-faced version of the dumplings for students to enjoy at lunch!

Pro-Start is the premier culinary arts program for high school students, providing students the opportunity to learn about the art of cooking and managing restaurants by training with professional chefs and getting valuable classroom instruction. It’s also a way to earn college credit and make money while in school.

Load comments