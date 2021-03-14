The earliest observance of St. Patrick’s Day dates back to Ireland in the 1600s. It began, and still is, a religious day to recognize the death of St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint who is credited with successfully spreading Christianity throughout Ireland. Because it’s a Christian feast day, St. Patrick’s Day always falls on March 17.
The holiday as we know it today, with parades, parties, and more, emerged from Irish-Americans in the 1800s. By the end of the century, big cities like Boston, New York, and Chicago were hosting major celebrations for everyone to take part in on or around March 17. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Irish or not, come St. Paddy’s Day anyone can join in on the fun!
St. Patrick’s Day is know for all things Irish. Here’s how the shamrock, leprechauns, and blarney stone are associated with St. Patrick’s Day:
The shamrock, the national flower of Ireland, was a sacred plant in ancient Ireland because it symbolized the rebirth of spring. St. Patrick is said to have used it as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. So it’s not the four-leaf clover associated with St. Patrick’s Day, it’s the three-leaf clover.
Along with the shamrock, the leprechaun is another fixture of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. He looks like a small, old man, often dressed like a shoemaker, with a cocked hat and a leather apron. In Celtic folklore, these guys were known for their trickery which they used to protect their well-known treasure. Not only that, but according to legend if you catch a leprechaun, he will grant you three wishes in exchange for his freedom. I’m going to try and catch one this year!
The Blarney Stone is a block of limestone built in the Blarney Castle, Ireland’s most famous castle. According to legend, whoever kisses it will be endowed with the eternal gift of eloquence and the ‘gift of gab’, meaning the ability to speak with charm and persuasion. Before you head to Ireland, it might be good to know that in order to kiss the stone you must lie down and hang your head and torso backward through a small opening over the edge, essentially kissing the stone upside down. I think I’ll pass.
However you choose to celebrate this year, remember we still need to stay safe. Thanks to craft beer, live-streamed concerts, and take-out food, plenty of the pleasures of St. Patrick’s Day can be enjoyed at home. Cheers to a good one!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, March 15: Four Pasta Beef Bake.
Tuesday, March 16: Chicken Parmesan w/Noodles.
Wednesday, March 17: Corned Beef and Cabbage.
Thursday, March 18: Swedish Meatballs w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. State your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.