Available immediately in the East Central Regional Library catalog is a new type of kit called an Active Living Kit. These kits are a great way to try a new activity and stay active! Kits must be returned to any branch during open hours, as they do not fit in book returns. They were made possible with funds from the Chisago County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Grant.
• Bocce Ball – One of the oldest forms of lawn bowling, the relaxing yet strategic game invites players of all ages and skill levels to participate.
• Bottle Bash – Throw the disc at your opponents’ bottle and/or pole to score points. The defending team tries to catch the disc and bottle before they hit the ground.
• Disc Golf – A flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target. The course usually consists of 9 or 18 holes, and the game is played using rules similar to golf.
• Football Red Zone Challenge – A brand new and exciting game for football fans of all ages! Step up to the Red Zone Challenge where you have 4 quarters to score the most points in a gridiron faceoff.
• Pickleball – A paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net.
• Pro Pitch Challenge– A brand new and exciting game for baseball fans of all ages! Step up to the Pro Pitch Challenge where you have 9 innings to score the most points in a ballpark faceoff against the competition.
• Snow Ball Making– Whether enjoying the sandy beaches of Florida over the summer break or visiting family in the Midwest winter holidays, a complete range of snow toy mold kit is ideal to bring along for kid’s playtime. The kit includes 12 assorted piece snow molds and tools, such as snowman maker clip, snow penguin molds, 5-in-1 snowball maker, snow-brick making mold, snow shovels, bucket and complete with bonus mesh bag storage.
• Snow & Sand Blocks– Quickly construct snow forts, igloos, sand castles, walls and more. Plastic mold makes easy-to-stack building bricks from snow and sand.
• Spikeball – This is a fun, active, and competitive 2 on 2 outdoor/indoor sports game. Spikeball is perfect for the backyard, the beach, or even your living room.
• Yard Dice – These large hand sized dice are meant for playing a wide variety of dice based games in outdoor settings.
