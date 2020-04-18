Lifestyles in Arizona quickly changed for us “winter visitors” in Apache Junction, as my wife Sherri and I soon learned.
Most everything closed down shortly after we arrived for our annual southern winter excursion. As a refocused educator, we are always on the move learning and discovering new places, people and events. Most of the Canadians in our condo complex went home and the families left seemed busy with home schooling, so the pool was mostly empty.
The rural desert trails have no gates or facilities to close so they were always open to explore. So our lifestyle for several weeks has been to hike in the morning on the nearby trails with “social distancing” and in the afternoon to read/swim in the pool area or alternate depending upon the weather.
We enjoyed seeing all kinds of native birds and “creatures” that we might have missed if we were always around people socializing. They closed the pool last week so now time to come home to Cambridge for another lifestyle change.
