North Branch Area Public Schools values the important role volunteers play to enhance the educational experience of students throughout the district. In the past, the background check process was unwieldy and did not serve our families or the school district well as volunteers were turned away simply because the process took too long, or was too expensive for the volunteer.
The school district benefits from basically three types of volunteers; seasonal, long-term, and short-term.
Two of those categories, long- and short-term volunteers are those that volunteer for a time period of one to 14 days. Examples would include an individual who volunteers to reshelve books for a few days, field trip chaperones, and occasional classroom volunteers.
Seasonal volunteers are volunteers working with the district for a specific time period that has a clear start and end date. An example of a seasonal volunteer is a volunteer coach.
Previously, all volunteers paid $15 for a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension check, which can take several days to acquire. Our administrative team recognizes that some circumstances require a background check system that can be more agile.
Throughout the summer, we worked with our current visitor management system provider, Hall Pass to create a streamlined and flexible volunteer background check process that maintains safety. Through that work, a new background check process was created that is instantaneous and less expensive than the previous system for some types of volunteers.
If a parent, grandparent, or other family member is interested in volunteering as a long-term or short-term volunteers (attending a field trip or volunteer in a classroom for a day or week), they will receive an instant background check at no charge to them!
Seasonal volunteers, including coaches, will continue to be subject to the $15 BCA background check procedures as per school district policy.
These changes to procedure will make the entire process quicker and easier for not only long- and short-term volunteers, but staff as well. It is an issue that many have asked us to look into and streamline. We believe this change will alleviate timing and record-keeping issues, as well as eliminating the cost for volunteers.
Making it easier and less costly for community members to volunteer in our schools is a “win-win.”
