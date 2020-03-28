When will East Central Regional Library and its 14 branch locations reopen? In this rapidly changing situation that is COVID-19, they just don’t know yet, as well as when their events and programs will return. They are encouraging community members to watch their website at ecrlib.org and Facebook page for updates.
Can I return my materials?
Book returns are now closed and maybe even locked in some locations. Please do not return materials at this time, because staff are not on site to process returns. Thank you for keeping library materials safely in your possession at this time
They will not be charging overdue fines during this period. If you see fines accruing on your account, don’t worry, they will be waived upon check in and will not interfere with your access to the digital library.
Can I get a library card online?
Community members can now apply for an East Central Regional Library card from home. This new online application process is very similar to getting a card in our branches. To sign up and for more details, visit ecrlib.org.
Can I use the Wi-Fi?
Yes, the Wi-Fi is still up and running in all 14 of our locations. You can access it outside the building. It is not password protected, just agree to the terms of service.
What library services are available digitally?
Overdrive/Libby has a large collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks available for you to borrow.
RBDigital also has a collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines that available for you to borrow from home.
Ebooks MN is a statewide collection of materials available to all MN residents.
They offer a wide variety of databases that include language learning (Mango), ancestry research (My Heritage), instructional classes (Universal Class) and many more.
Check out all of these resources at ecrlib.org. Under the Resources tab, click on either eBooks, eAudiobooks and Digital Magazines or Databases A-Z. If you are asked for your library card number, use your East Central Regional library card number, without spaces.
About COVID-19
Where can I find out more information?
Phone:
Health Questions – Minnesota Department of Health, 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. Available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Community mitigation (schools, child care, business) questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. Available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Child Care Providers – Minnesota Department of Human Services, 1-888-234-1268. Available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Online:
World Health Organization
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Minnesota Department of Health Services
https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html.
