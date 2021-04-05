Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced their agents being recognized as multi-million dollar producers. The agents include Debbie Bradley, Katy Pardo, Olivia Voss and Team Solomon (Joslyn and Nick) at Century 21 Moline Realty Inc.
“These agents approach everything they do with passion, professionalism and have truly become a fixture within the community that they serve and within the local real estate community,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty Inc. “I could not be more proud of these agents.”
It is a great honor to be recognized by Century 21 Real Estate LLC,” Pardo said.
“The unwavering support of my family and Century 21 Moline Realty helped to make receiving this award possible,” Voss said. “Doing what you love makes even the most challenging days enjoyable.”
“Tackling small and large obstacles routinely faced by clients is an essential part of our success,” Joslyn Solomon said. “We pay attention to detail, client needs and careful transactional management.”
“Our top ranked real estate agents outsell their peers by an average margin of 6:1,” Gibbs said. “They are experts in staging, pricing and preparing homes for market. Top-selling real estate agents have a distinctly more developed sphere of influence. In short, they know how to generate a buzz, how to bring in multiple offers and how to get everyone to the closing table quickly.”
Century 21 Moline Realty Inc. is a full-service real estate brokerage. They have been in business for over 57 years and are third generation owned and operated. Visit century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593 for more information.
