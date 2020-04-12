CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Inc. is pleased to announce that CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Katherine Willmert, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted CENTURY 21 Masters Ruby Award.
Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual CENTURY 21 Top Agent Retreat.
“Katherine places her real estate wisdom and passion for life into her everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Broker/Owner Carrie Gibbs of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty Inc. “Katherine is a valued and trusted real estate resource for Cambridge, North Branch, Isanti, and the surrounding communities and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Moline Realty as a whole.”
“It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Ruby Award and be recognized among such talented and dedicated group of real estate professionals,” Willmert said.
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is a full service-real estate brokerage. They have been in business for over 55 years and are third generation owned and operated. Visit century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593 for more information.
