CenterPoint Energy announced that Christe Singleton is the new leader of Minnesota’s largest natural gas utility.
As Vice President-Minnesota Gas, Singleton is responsible for all aspects of CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution operations in Minnesota, serving 890,000 residential and business customers in more than 260 communities.
She succeeds Brad Tutunjian, who has relocated to Houston as CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President, Electric Distribution Operations and Service Delivery.
With more than 30 years of utility industry experience with CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies, Singleton has held several leadership roles in construction, operations, compliance, customer service and the Home Service Plus repair and sales business. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Gas Operations for the company’s natural gas distribution systems in Louisiana and Mississippi.
A Minnesota native, Singleton is a board member of the Utilization Technology Development with Gas Technology Institute. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and a master’s degree in business administration from Augsburg College.
