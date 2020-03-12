Dear Editor:
Well, it would appear our culture, and perhaps, I’m sorry to say, even our country has entered, like the Twilight Zone, into a “new dimension.”
The incident which occurred lately in a Lonsdale, Minnesota Catholic church involving a priest, who, from his church pulpit was preaching the Word of God from the Holy Scriptures referring to the dangers of the anti-Christs and anti-Christianity. That would seem to me to be an appropriate subject from any church pulpit. Then he was forced to apologize to the Muslims for mentioning them by name. Apologize for what, preaching the truth?
Islam practicing Muslims do not follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, that is their choice. If I am called anti-Allah or anti-Islamic it does not bother me one bit, I can’t understand why they get so upset by what that priest said. I would think their faith in Allah would be enough to see them through such a minor thing. Islamic Muslims have been invited into the United States as guests, and yet they seem to think they have the right to censor what we say about them. Perhaps that’s true. Perhaps. But, I draw the line when they try to censor what my God says, that is absolutely unacceptable. In a country founded on Christian faith and the belief in the one true God how dare they challenge our Holy Word!? Take a look at our money. It says quite plainly and most definitely “IN GOD WE TRUST.” It does not say in Allah we trust. What’s happening? I’m afraid what’s happening is those “guests” entering this country are trying desperately to change our founding faith and beliefs. Why else would they be silencing our pastors and priests from the very place that our God wants his Word preached? In my opinion this action is simply very, very wrong.
Pastors and priests, if you want to avoid this “new dimension,” I suggest installing a seatbelt to your pulpits. I’m afraid a nasty wave is about to hit.
Rod Leick
Stanchfield
