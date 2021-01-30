Everyone involved with education this year is aware how much our processes have had to change to adjust to this temporary reality. There is very little that can be done “the way it used to be,” at least for the time being. However, it is important that our priorities remain!
It has been a long-standing priority of North Branch Area Public Schools to recognize the accomplishments of students who participate in extracurricular activities. At the end of each season, coaches and advisors come to the school board meeting and provide summaries of the recently completed activity and highlight the accomplishments of participants. Often those accomplishments come as part of a sport or activity, and just as often they are accomplishments in the classroom.
We were not able to host our Student Recognition event at the January School Board meeting so we decided to get creative! Coaches and advisors from the fall season made short videos summarizing their seasons and the videos are publicly available and can be found in the “What’s New at NBAPS?” section of the school district homepage (www.isd138.org); click on “Student Activities Recognition 1-14-21.” We are grateful for their efforts to help us keep the recognition tradition alive!
COVID is forcing all of us to do things differently for the time being. And while that may be necessary, it is also important we don’t forget to celebrate student excellence as part of our vision to inspire dreams, build integrity, and instill hope!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.