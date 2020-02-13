The third Monday in February is a time to remember the presidents of the United States. This year, Presidents’ Day is observed on Monday, Feb. 17.
The original version of the holiday was in commemoration of George Washington’s birthday in 1796. By the early 19th century, Washington’s birthday had become a bona fide national holiday. Its traditions included Birthnight Balls, speeches, and receptions given by public figures. There was a lot of celebrating in taverns throughout the U. S.
Then along came Abraham Lincoln, another revered president born in February. His birthday was first formally observed throughout the U. S. in 1865, the year after his assassination. While Lincoln’s birthday was not a Federal holiday like Washington’s, it became a legal holiday in numerous states.
While the holiday this month is still officially known as Washington’s birthday, it became popularly known as Presidents’ Day in 1971. Both Washington and Lincoln are honored, as well as all the U.S. presidents. George Washington was the first president, and represents the foundation of American democracy. Abraham Lincoln was the president during the Civil War, and he represents the preservation of our nation above all costs.
Today Presidents’ Day is a popular 3-day weekend to enjoy the nation’s historic landmarks, parks, and water. Many Americans celebrate with festivals, parties, and battle enactments. But, for many of us, this may be a good time to catch up on our history. Maybe read about your favorite president or watch movies or documentaries on these important figures who shaped our country. Don’t forget the man who’s famous for saying, “I cannot tell a lie,” as he represents the foundation of our democracy and is often called the “Father of our Country.”
Weekly Events
Friday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day.
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Feb. 17
Tuna or Enchilada Casserole.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Hamburger Steak/Potatoes & Gravy.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Baked Fish/Cheesy Potatoes.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m. - Medicare 101.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Pork Chop/Potatoes & Gravy.
• 9:15 a.m. - Memory Cafe.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Upcoming Event
Man in Black – Ives Auditorium – Tuesday, March 25. Leave at 10 a.m. Johnny Cash traditionally began his concerts with the simple introduction, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash, followed by his signature song “Folsom Prison Blues.” Get ready for Brian Pekol and his trio of musicians to do the same! Johnny Cash’s sound embraced country music, rock and roll, rockability, blues, folk and gospel, so expect this concert to be jam-packed with hits! You’ll hear classic Cash songs including “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Get Rhythm,” and even witness a visit from a surprise guest who sings as Johnny’s wife, June Carter Cash. Don ‘t miss this one. Call 763-689-6555 ASAP and get a seat on the bus.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
