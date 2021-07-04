Unlike all other holidays throughout the year, the Fourth of July is special to all Americans. It does not discriminate, it’s a day for all Americans to come together as one U.S. nation and celebrate our freedom.
We celebrate American Independence Day on July 4 every year but it’s not the actual day Congress decided to declare independence, that was July 2, 1776. They worked on the draft and finally agreed to all of the edits and changes and approved the final Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This was during the American Revolution and the signers of the Declaration risked losing everything if the British won the war, each knowing they were committing treason against the British Crown. Even though the Americans did win, many of these men suffered severely by supporting independence. But freedom meant sacrifice, so even with the threat of death hanging over their heads they signed this remarkable and bold document.
I’ve been lucky to spend time in Philadelphia and soak up the rich history. Visiting the Liberty Bell Center and actually seeing the Liberty Bell was a highlight. This 4-foot high, 2000-pound bell is so majestic it’s a lot to absorb in the few minutes you’re there. The Liberty Bell rang on July 8th, 1776, summoning citizens to the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. Still today, this iconic symbol of America stands for our freedom.
Although time with family, grilling out, heading to the beach, watching fireworks and having a relaxing day are all part of the Fourth of July festivities, they are not the reason for it. Take a moment to remember our forefathers and the sacrifices that were made. It’s a day to celebrate freedom. Have a safe and happy holiday.
Please note the Friendship Café will be closed on Monday, July 5, observing Independence Day.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, July 2: Center closed.
Monday, July 5: Center closed.
Tuesday, July 6: Au Gratin Potatoes w/Ham.
Wednesday, July 7: Brats w/Potato Salad.
Thursday, July 8: Swedish Meatballs w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
