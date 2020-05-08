Although we should always be grateful for how much the maternal figure in our lives does for us, Mother’s Day is the day to really show your appreciation. Whether it is your mom, your grandma, an aunt, or someone else, honoring that person might look different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily, there are ways to be creative and still have a good Mother’s Day during our stay-at-home mandate. You can do simple acts of kindness from your home or partake in a socially distanced festivity. A little celebration or gesture can go a long way.
If you live close by, you can cook a nice meal and leave it on her doorstep to be collected. For those living further away, you could send mom a package of her favorite magazines, a good book, sweet treats, a puzzle, or maybe a grow your own vegetable kit to keep her busy and help her through these stressful times. For others, technology might be the solution. With a mobile phone or tablet, you can set up FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom to stay in contact with older friends and relatives. Some of these options might be a good way to maintain regular contact and nip loneliness in the bud in the long-term.
No matter how you celebrate, we hope you will reflect and enjoy this Mother's Day.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in, activities and day trips.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup and Sandwich with a piece of fruit - $6 donation
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili or Chicken Wild Rice
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread - $6 donation.
We have added a daily main entree to our weekly menu. If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit. $6 donation.
Monday, May 11: Oven Chow Mein
Tuesday, May 12: Spaghetti & Meatballs
Wednesday, May 13: Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
Thursday, May 14: Sloppy Joes, Potato Salad, Chips
Friday, May 15: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14 for a $25 donation. The meals will be delivered daily. On Thursday, May 14, we will deliver a frozen soup, bread, and dessert for your Friday meal. Please call on Friday, May 8, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-6555.
