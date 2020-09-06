It’s hard to believe that Labor Day is already here! To many, it is just another three-day weekend where we relax and fire up the grill. It is also the unofficial end to summer. But, as often the case, there is more to it than that. We are celebrating the contributions and achievements of the 155 million men and women who are in the U.S. workforce.
Labor Day was first celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882. Created by the Central Labor Union of New York, its purpose was to honor the American workers and create a day off for working citizens. In 1884, Labor Day was declared a federal holiday. Congress designated it as the first Monday in September, as a yearly tribute to American workers.
We thank all the American workers! Thank you for your contributions, your sacrifices, and your hard work. This year, more than ever, we recognize that not everyone gets to take a day off even if it is a holiday. Whether you are an essential worker that has been going to work throughout the pandemic, or you have been working from home while also maintaining some sense of normalcy in your home…We are all in this together!
Happy Labor Day! The Senior Enrichment Center will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 7, so all of our hardworking employees and volunteers can enjoy this holiday.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10: a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $8.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Friday, Sept. 4: Center closed.
Monday, Sept. 7: Center closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Chicken Alfredo over Noodles.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Taco Salad or Chef Salad.
Thursday, Sept. 10– Swedish Meatballs.
Friday, Sept. 11- Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $8.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Thursday, Sept. 10 for $20 (closed on Labor Day). This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Sept. 6, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
