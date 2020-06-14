Since Flag Day is Sunday, June 14, we thought it might be a good time to educate everyone about the American flag. Our flag represents our independence and our unity as a nation ... one nation, under God, indivisible. It has a proud and glorious history, and was at the lead of every battle fought by Americans.
In 1775, the first American flag, called the Continental colors, was created for our country. It looked too similar to the British flag. So, on June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white.” And that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson issued an official decree making June 14 Flag Day.
The American flag should be held in the highest regard, since it represents our nation and the many people who gave their lives for our country and our flag. The proper way to display it is as follows: The flag is normally flown from sunrise to sunset. In the morning, raise it briskly and at sunset lower it slowly. The flag should not be flown at night without a light on it and it should not be flown in inclement weather. After a tragedy or death, the flag is flown at half staff for 30 days. It is called “half staff” on land and “half mast” on a ship. When flown vertically on a pole, the stars and blue field are at the top and at the end of the pole (away from your house). The American flag is always flown at the top of the pole, while our state flag and other flags fly below it. Never let your flag touch the ground. Fold your flag when storing it. And, when your flag is old and has seen better days, it is time to retire it. Old flags should be burned or buried.
Many people in the U.S. honor Flag Day by displaying the American flag at homes and public buildings. Other ways of observing this holiday include flag-raising ceremonies, Flag Day services, musical salutes, and awards for special recognition. The National Flag Day Foundation is actively involved in coordinating activities centered on the event and keeping the flag’s traditions alive.
As Americans, we have every right to be proud of our culture, our nation, and our flag, so raise our flag with pride! Be safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and in-mall dining. Limited indoor dining in our restaurant will begin soon.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6.
We have added a daily main entree to our weekly menu. If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Monday, June 15: Chicken or Shrimp Stir Fry.
Tuesday, June 16: Scalloped Potatoes & Ham.
Wednesday, June 17: Spaghetti.
Thursday, June 18: Pork Roast/Mashed Potatoes.
Friday, June 19: Center Closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18 for $20. Please call on Sunday, June 14, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
