Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 20, and is an occasion to celebrate your Dad and all he has done for you in your life. Fathers honored don’t have to be biological, they can be step-fathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers or any other important father-like figure that you have created a paternal bond with.
Father’s Day was celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. Sonora Smart Dodd was credited with founding the official American national holiday after hearing a church sermon about the newly recognized Mother’s Day. She felt strongly that fatherhood needed to be recognized as well and suggested her own father’s birthday, June 5, as the date to honor fathers but the third Sunday in June was decided upon.
I like to think of this holiday as making memories as opposed to accumulating random stuff for gifts. Food comes to mind right away, like a family barbeque or making Dad his favorite meal. If you’re in a quandary of what to make or just want something fun and new, give this recipe a try. It’s easy and so good!
ZIPPY STEAK KABOBS
Marinade/Sauce
• ¾ cup packed brown sugar
• ¾ cup water
• 1 cup creamy peanut butter
• ½ cup soy sauce
• ¾ cup honey BBQ sauce
• ¼ cup vegetable oil
• 1 to 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce (if desired)
In small saucepan, combine brown sugar and water. Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and whisk in peanut butter. Stir in rest of ingredients.
Cube about 2 lbs. boneless sirloin (or chicken if you prefer). Place in resealable plastic bag and pour half of marinade over top. Seal bag and marinate about 4 hours.
Drain and discard marinade. Skewer meat on metal skewers or bamboo (soaked in water so they don’t burn). Alternate with fresh pineapple chunks and large red pepper pieces. Grill 5-7 minutes on each side or until desired doneness is reached. Serve with rice and reserved marinate for sauce.
This sauce is great for just plain dipping if you don’t want to go thru the hassle of kabobs!
Fathers never forget how important you are. Your involvement in your child’s life promotes their self-confidence and an overall sense of well-being. And to my Dad, thanks for going to the gas station every week to get the newspaper and read my article, you are the best. Happy Father’s Day to all.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, June 21: Tater Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, June 22: Baked Fish w/Potatoes.
Wednesday, June 23: Philly Beef Sandwich w/Pasta Salad.
Thursday, June 24: Lasagna w/Salad.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
