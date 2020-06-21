Summer will be here before you know it, and along with it, an important date for all the dads out there—Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21. Although most sons and daughters don’t need a specific date to celebrate the most important man in their life, every dad gets his special day on the calendar.
Father’s Day was actually created by a woman. In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd tried to establish an official day equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents. She contacted local businesses to gather support for her idea, and on June 19, 1910, Washington state celebrated the first-ever Father’s Day. Several decades later, on May 1, 1972, President Nixon signed a Proclamation which declared Father’s Day a national holiday. He wrote, “Let each American make this Father’s Day an occasion for renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers, increasing and enduring through all the years.”
This year’s celebrations might look a little different with everything going on in the world, but we should still take the time to commemorate the day. Most of you elderly men are dads or father figures in someone’s life. Just because things have changed doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun. Just spending time with your family (even if it’s via Zoom, facetime, or over the phone) and knowing that you are appreciated makes the day special.
Meals for the week of June 19-June 25 at SAC’s Enrichment Center
Monday, June 22: Wild Rice Hot Dish.
Tuesday, June 23: Meatloaf/Mashed Potatoes.
Wednesday, June 24: Hot Dog, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Chips & Praline Dessert.
Thursday, June 25: Barbeque Ribs/Au Gratin Potatoes.
Friday, June 26: Center closed.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
